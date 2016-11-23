UPDATE 1-France's Vinci files complaint after hoax report

* Vinci says was victim of identify theft

* Vinci says source of the false information still unknown

* Vinci reiterates its 2016 financial forecasts

* French regulator AMF has launched a probe (Combines Vinci and AMF statements)

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French construction company Vinci said on Wednesday it had decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for a fake announcement that sent its share price sharply lower on Nov. 22.

Vinci shares lost as much as 18 percent on Tuesday after media picked up a hoax statement saying the company would revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its finance director.

The shares started to recover later in the afternoon after the company denied the media reports and declared the statement a hoax. They closed down 3.76 percent on Tuesday..

Vinci on Wednesday also confirmed its 2016 forecasts, which are for a slight revenue decline and a rise in earnings.

Vinci said at this stage its investigations showed its information systems had not been compromised and that it had not been victim of computer hacking but of impersonation.

"Vinci was victim of an identify theft in the form of false information that was sent to certain media," it said, adding the source of the false allegations was "currently unknown".

The first false press release was followed by two further fake ones - one a partial denial, and the other containing an anonymous "pseudo-claim" of responsibility, it said.

E-mail addresses including Vinci's name were used to mislead the media. The names of the group's communications director and of the head of the press department were also falsely used. Finally, a fake Vinci website was created where a downloadable version of the first press release was published.

"On the basis of this evidence, Vinci has decided to file a complaint against persons unknown" it said.

France's AMF market watchdog said earlier on Wednesday it was launching an investigation to assess responsibility for what it called a "major dysfunction" in the market.

"What is at stake is the release of false information, which has led the AMF to start its investigation. We also need to verify who could have benefited from a possible stock price manipulation," it said in a statement.

The incident is the latest example of a company falling victim to the circulation of fake financial information.

Twitter shares leapt in July 2015 because of a fake report it had received a takeover offer. Something similar happened to Sweden's Fingerprint Cards in 2013 after a false press release said it would be acquired by South Korean smartphone maker Samsung. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Mark Potter)