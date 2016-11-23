FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Vinci says filing legal complaint after hoax report
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 23, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 9 months ago

Vinci says filing legal complaint after hoax report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French construction company Vinci said on Wednesday it had decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for a fake announcement that sent its share price sharply lower on Nov. 22.

Vinci shares lost as much as 18 pct on Nov. 22 after media organisations picked up a hoax statement which purported to be from the company and which said it would be revising its 2015 and 2016 accounts and had fired its finance director.

The shares started to recover after the company denied the media reports and declared the statement a hoax. They closed down 3.76 percent on Tuesday..

Vinci said Wednesday's statement it was confirming its sales and earnings prospects for 2016.

France's AMF market watchdog said earlier on Wednesday it was launching an investigation to assess responsibilities in what it called a "major dysfunction" in the market.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.