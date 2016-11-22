Vinci says report it would revise accounts and fire director is false

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions company Vinci on Tuesday denied media reports that said it was going to revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its finance director, two company officials said.

"This is false, totally false. We deny it," said a spokesman adding that a false statement had been issued in the company's name.

Earlier in the day the company's shares fell sharply by more than 8 percent. The stock was down 2.6 percent at 59.47 euros at 1530 GMT.