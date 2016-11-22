UPDATE 2-Vinci's shares dip on hoax report it would revise accounts, fire CFO

(Adds AMF statement in penultimate paragraph)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in French construction and concessions company Vinci plunged on Tuesday after media picked up a hoax statement saying it would revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its finance director.

"This is false, totally false. We deny it," a company spokesman said of the statement which had been issued in the company's name.

Later, in a statement on its web site, the company said: "Vinci denies formally all the information contained in this fake press release". It added that it was considering its position with regard to legal action.

Earlier in the day the company's shares fell by more than 18 percent. The stock recovered after the spokesman's statement, and last traded before the close down 3.5 percent at 58.91 euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

France's AMF market watchdog said it was looking into the situation and might launch a full investigation.

Reuters received the hoax statement but was not among those media which published stories. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus, Greg Mahlich)