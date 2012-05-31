FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vinci Strasbourg bypass project faces axe - source
May 31, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Vinci Strasbourg bypass project faces axe - source

Gilles Guillaume

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - The French government plans to scrap a 750 million-euro ($929 million) project awarded to Vinci to build a toll road bypass around Strasbourg because of local political opposition, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Vinci had beaten out competition from rivals including Bouygues and Eiffage earlier this year to build the new 24-kilometre section of motorway and manage the concession for 55 years.

“The government is going to abandon the project for political reasons,” the person said.

A spokesman for Vinci declined to comment.

The project, which had been opposed by local Socialist and Green politicians, had been backed by former Transport Minister Thierry Mariani, who was replaced by Frederic Cuvillier following the election of Socialist president Francois Hollande earlier this month.

No one at the Environment Ministry, the city of Strasbourg or the Alsace regional council was immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

