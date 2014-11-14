FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q3 net profit drops 38.9 pct y/y-statement
November 14, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q3 net profit drops 38.9 pct y/y-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s property firm Vingroup

* Q3 net profit tumbled 38.9 percent from the same time last year to 1.23 trillion dong ($57.8 million), it said in a statement

* Revenue during July-September fell 9.5 percent from 2013 to 7.66 trillion dong

* Net profit in the first nine months of 2014 dropped 43 percent from a year earlier to 3.45 trillion dong

* January-September revenue, however, climbed 85.6 percent to 21.5 trillion dong

* Vingroup is Vietnam’s fourth-biggest listed firm by market capitalisation and is 1.58-percent owned by Luxembourg-based DB Platinum Advisors, according to Thomson Reuters data Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)

