CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup H1 net profit down 45 pct y/y - statement
August 19, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup H1 net profit down 45 pct y/y - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects final paragraph to show revenue was for H1, not Q1)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Vingroup

* Reports second quarter results

* H1 2014 net profit fell 45 percent y/y to 2.22 trillion Vietnam dong ($104.9 million)

* Q2 2014 net profit down 69 percent y/y to 1.15 trillion dong

* Q2 2014 revenue from financial activities down 91 percent y/y to 470 billion dong

* H1 revenue from financial activities fell 88 percent y/y to 720 billion dong Further company coverage: ($1=21,175 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

