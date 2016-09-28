GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge down on Europe bank woes, lower oil
* Hopes dim for latest talks to reach oil production compromise
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican homebuilder Vinte Viviendas Integrales plans to launch a mixed public offering worth up to 2.23 billion pesos ($115 million) later this week, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.
The sum of money, which includes the overallotment option, is based on the mid-value of a planned offer price range of 27.50 to 30 pesos per share, the exchange said. Shares of Vinte are scheduled to begin trading on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Vinte announced in January a planned share offering of up to 1.8 billion pesos for February, but that did not go ahead.
The listing is a mix of primary and secondary offering. ($1 = 19.3920 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LIMA, Sept 27 Three companies have sued Peru at the World Bank's arbitration board for alleged breach of contract after the previous government did not make land available in a timely way, the transport minister said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Goldman Sachs is investing $70 million in Red Planet Hotels, a pan-Asian budget hotel chain, which will help the company fund its planned expansion to 10 hotels in the next 24 months.