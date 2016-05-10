FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VINX to offer off-floor distribution of 20,000 shares
May 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VINX to offer off-floor distribution of 20,000 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - VINX :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 20,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 25 to May 26

* Says Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yFRG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
