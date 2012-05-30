FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Vinythai to spend $227 mln on chemical plant in China
May 30, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Vinythai to spend $227 mln on chemical plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Vinythai Pcl :

* Plans to invest 7.2 billion baht ($227 million) to produce and sell epichlorohydrin (ECH) chemical in China, it said in a statement

* Board also approves plan for subsidiary to buy Solvay Biochemical (Taixing) Ltd from Solvay Chemicals and Plastics Holdings B.V.; Vinythai is majority owned by Solvay SA

* The ECH project will have annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes; production is expected to start in the middle of 2014; ECH produced from the project will be sold in domestic market

* Plans to use cash and loan to finance the investment ($1 = 31.74 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

