BRIEF-Viohalco fined 230,000 euros by Greek regulator

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Viohalco SA :

* Greek regulator fines company 230,000 euros for not launching mandatory tender offers after merger

* Hellenic Capital Markets Commission believes it should have launched offers for 7 units listed in Athens after it absorbed Viohalco Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry and Cofidin

* Will take position on follow-up to be given to Greek regulator's decision at board meeting on Sept 29 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1v5CJvy]