Sept 30 (Reuters) - Viohalco SA :

* Loss of the period 50 million euros at H1 2014, compared to 99 million euros at H1 2013

* H1 consolidated revenue of 1.5 billion euros, down 3.6 percent

* H1 gross profit up 16.3 percent to 99 million euros