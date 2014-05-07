Viper Energy files to go public

May 7 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Texas-based oil and natural gas company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays was underwriting the IPO. (r.reuters.com/suj29v)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

The company said it intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VNOM”. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)