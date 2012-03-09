FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vipshop sees IPO priced at $8.50-$10.50/ADS
March 9, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vipshop sees IPO priced at $8.50-$10.50/ADS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees IPO of 11.2 mln ADSs

* Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank acting as lead underwriters

March 9 (Reuters) - China’s Vipshop Holdings Ltd, an online discount retailer, said it expects to sell 11.2 million American Depositary Shares at an expected price of $8.50 to $10.50 apiece in its proposed initial public offering.

Last month, the Guangzhou-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $125 million in an IPO.

Vipshop offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website.

Flash sales represent a new online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a limited quantity of discounted products or services online for a fixed period of time.

The company, which intends to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VIPS,” plans to use the proceeds from the offering for potential acquisitions and capital expenditures such as enhancing its IT systems.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

