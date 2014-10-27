BRIEF-Virbac to acquire United States veterinary assets from Eli Lilly

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Virbac SA :

* Agrees to acquire veterinary assets from Eli Lilly in United States

* Says deal is for veterinary products currently marketed by Novartis Animal Health

* Says assets to be acquired are related to two parasiticides for dogs: Sentinel Flavor Tabs and Sentinel Spectrum

* Says deal is subject to approval by Federal Trade Commission and conditioned on closing of acquisition of Novartis Animal Health by Eli Lilly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)