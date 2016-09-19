FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Virbac cuts revenue forecast on U.S., Chile market conditions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 19, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Virbac cuts revenue forecast on U.S., Chile market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - French veterinary pharmaceutical firm Virbac reported a jump in first-half earnings on Monday but trimmed its 2016 revenue growth forecasts due to difficulties in the United States and Chile, as well as a negative currency impact.

The company, which sells drugs for animals in more than 100 countries, is now aiming for organic revenue growth of 4.5-6.5 percent in 2016 compared with a previous target of 7 percent, it said in a statement.

The company's adjusted current operating profit rose 44.8 percent to 39.7 million euros in the first half, helped by an improved performance by its U.S. subsidiary. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.