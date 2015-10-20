FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricketer Virender Sehwag retires from internationals
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
October 20, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Cricketer Virender Sehwag retires from internationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Virender Sehwag stretches during a practice session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Cuttack November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

REUTERS - Virender Sehwag, one of India’s greatest opening batsmen, has retired from international cricket, he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A destructive hitter at the top of the order with a penchant for striking boundaries, Sehwag played his last test against Australia in 2013.

“I hereby retire from all forms of international cricket and from the Indian Premier League,” the 37-year-old said.

The Delhi-born player is the only Indian batsman to make two test triple centuries and he became the second player from any country, after his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, to score a double hundred in a one-day international.

He was a member of India’s victorious squads in the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup.

Sehwag played 104 tests, scoring 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34, including 23 centuries.

He also appeared in 251 one-day internationals, making 8,273 runs.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.