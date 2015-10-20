Cricketer Virender Sehwag retires from internationals

Virender Sehwag stretches during a practice session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Cuttack November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

REUTERS - Virender Sehwag, one of India’s greatest opening batsmen, has retired from international cricket, he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A destructive hitter at the top of the order with a penchant for striking boundaries, Sehwag played his last test against Australia in 2013.

“I hereby retire from all forms of international cricket and from the Indian Premier League,” the 37-year-old said.

The Delhi-born player is the only Indian batsman to make two test triple centuries and he became the second player from any country, after his compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, to score a double hundred in a one-day international.

He was a member of India’s victorious squads in the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup.

Sehwag played 104 tests, scoring 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34, including 23 centuries.

He also appeared in 251 one-day internationals, making 8,273 runs.