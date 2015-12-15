FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin America to lease 10 new Airbus A321neo aircraft
December 15, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Virgin America to lease 10 new Airbus A321neo aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc on Tuesday said it plans to add larger single-aisle planes to its fleet starting in 2017, which likely will fuel extra flights from coast to coast in the mainland United States and to Hawaii.

The low-cost carrier said it will lease 10 A321neo planes from GE Capital Aviation Services, part of the lessor’s existing orderbook from plane maker Airbus Group SE. Virgin America’s Chief Executive David Cush said in an interview this will increase the airline’s available seats by about 20 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

