a year ago
Alaska Air says merger with Virgin America still on track
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Alaska Air says merger with Virgin America still on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc agreed this week to give the U.S. Justice Department additional time to review its merger with Virgin America Inc, but the deal is still on track to close in the early part of the fourth quarter, an Alaska spokeswoman said Friday.

Alaska Airlines reached an understanding with the U.S. regulator earlier this year not to close the merger prior to Sept. 30, which has not changed, the airline's spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
