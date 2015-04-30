Virgin America expects higher capacity, flat unit costs in 2016

April 30 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc expects 2016 capacity to be up in the “teens” as it adds aircraft to its fleet, while unit costs excluding fuel and profit-sharing expenses were seen to be flat next year compared with 2015, Chief Financial Officer Peter Hunt said on Thursday.

Whether capacity is up in the low or mid-teens depends on whether Virgin America, a low-cost airline based in Burlingame, California, keeps a particular leased plane in its fleet, Hunt said during an investor call. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)