CORRECTED-Virgin America aims for IPO in 12-24 months

BARCELONA, April 24 (Reuters) - Virgin America, the high service, low-cost airline branded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, is mulling a public share offering in the next 12-24 months, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

“We have been flying for four and a half years and have a patient group of equity investors, but over the next 12-24 months we aim to be ready to do a public offering and that is something we are working on in-house,” company treasurer Anthony Mosse told the AFCA aircraft financing conference in Barcelona.