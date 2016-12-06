Alaska wins antitrust approval for Virgin deal with condition

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc on condition that it scale back its code-sharing with American Airlines Group Inc, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Under the settlement, Alaska and American would be banned from code-sharing on routes where Virgin and American now compete, among others, the department said.

Alaska said in a statement that it was pleased with the approval and plans to close the purchase “in the very near future.”

Alaska, which paid a premium of about 86 percent for Virgin, pursued the deal to better compete against Delta Air Lines Inc and American, the company has said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)