Alaska Air CEO sees challenge in keeping Virgin America customers after merger
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 21, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Alaska Air CEO sees challenge in keeping Virgin America customers after merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc’s chief executive said on an analyst call Thursday that keeping customers who are loyal to Virgin America Inc will be a major challenge.

Alaska Air said earlier this month that it would buy Virgin America, a carrier with cult status among leisure and business travelers on the U.S. West Coast, for $2.6 billion. Chief Executive Brad Tilden said “the biggest challenge” ahead will be appealing to its own customers as well as Virgin America’s passengers, after that airline is merged into the Alaska brand. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
