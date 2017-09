April 4 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc said on Monday it had agreed to buy Virgin America Inc for $2.6 billion to expand its presence on the U.S. West Coast.

Alaska’s offer of $57 per share in cash represents a premium of about 47 percent to Virgin’s Friday’s close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)