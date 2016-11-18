Alaska Air nearing settlement with U.S. on Virgin deal - Bbg

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc is close to reaching a settlement with U.S. antitrust officials that will allow it to complete its proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The settlement with the Justice Department's antitrust division is likely to be announced by the end of November, the report said, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/2gr89is)

Alaska Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.