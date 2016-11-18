FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alaska Air nearing settlement with U.S. on Virgin deal - Bbg
November 18, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 9 months ago

Alaska Air nearing settlement with U.S. on Virgin deal - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc is close to reaching a settlement with U.S. antitrust officials that will allow it to complete its proposed $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The settlement with the Justice Department's antitrust division is likely to be announced by the end of November, the report said, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/2gr89is)

Alaska Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

