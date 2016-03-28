FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Virgin America receives takeover offers -source
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Virgin America receives takeover offers -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to ‘source’ instead of ‘sources’ in headline)

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. budget airline carrier Virgin America Inc has received acquisition interest from several companies, including JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Asian airline companies have also expressed interest in Virgin America, although they would have to partner with a U.S. bidder because of foreign ownership rules governing U.S. airlines, the person said.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Virgin America had received takeover offers from JetBlue and Alaska Air.

The source asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Virgin America did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while JetBlue and Alaska Air declined to comment.

Burlingame, California-based Virgin America went public in November 2014 and now has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion.

Virgin America is the U.S. offshoot of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson’s London-based Virgin Group, which is involved in airlines, railroads, telecommunications, media and hospitality. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.