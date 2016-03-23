Virgin America considers sale after getting takeover interest-Bbg

March 23 (Reuters) - Richard Branson-backed Virgin America Inc is considering selling itself or a part of the company after it received buyout interest, Bloomberg reported.
The airline is reaching out to potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1o6rXG4)
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Virgin America’s shares were up 12.8 percent at $34.60 in morning trading.
Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh