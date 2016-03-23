FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin America considers sale after getting takeover interest-Bbg
Hurricane Harvey
March 23, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Virgin America considers sale after getting takeover interest-Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Richard Branson-backed Virgin America Inc is considering selling itself or a part of the company after it received buyout interest, Bloomberg reported.

The airline is reaching out to potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1o6rXG4)

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Virgin America’s shares were up 12.8 percent at $34.60 in morning trading.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

