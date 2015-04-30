FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin America tops expectations for first-quarter profit
April 30, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Virgin America tops expectations for first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc on Thursday topped analysts’ expectations for first-quarter profit and forecast that its carrying capacity and unit revenue this quarter would stay flat or decline slightly.

The low-cost airline made first-quarter profit for the first time in its history, earning $12.8 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of $22.4 million a year ago.

Analysts on average estimated it would earn 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Virgin American also forecast that passenger unit revenue would decrease between zero and 2 percent this quarter on a capacity decrease between zero and 1 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon)

