Virgin America tops expectations for first-quarter profit

April 30 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc on Thursday topped analysts’ expectations for first-quarter profit and forecast that its carrying capacity and unit revenue this quarter would stay flat or decline slightly.

The low-cost airline made first-quarter profit for the first time in its history, earning $12.8 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of $22.4 million a year ago.

Analysts on average estimated it would earn 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Virgin American also forecast that passenger unit revenue would decrease between zero and 2 percent this quarter on a capacity decrease between zero and 1 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon)