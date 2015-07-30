Virgin America net profit jumps on higher U.S. travel, lower costs

July 30 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc, a low-cost airline partly owned by Richard Branson, reported a 76 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher U.S. travel and lower fuel costs.

The company’s net income rose to $65 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $37 million a year earlier.

However, earnings per share fell to $1.47 from $11.92 due to a higher number of shares outstanding in the latest quarter.

Total operating revenue rose 0.5 percent to $400.9 million. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)