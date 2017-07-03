July 3 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
said on Monday it expects to report positive cash flow for the
2017 fiscal year between zero and A$50 million ($38 million), an
improvement of between A$90 million and A$140 million on the
prior corresponding period.
Shares in Virgin, which has been struggling with weak demand
from corporate and government customers, jumped 6.3 percent to
A$0.17 in thin early trade, while the broader S&P/ASX 200 index
was flat.
The carrier said it will report a higher total cash balance
at June 30 compared with three months earlier and reaffirmed it
expects its underlying performance in 2017 to improve on its
fourth-quarter performance in 2016.
($1 = 1.3021 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)