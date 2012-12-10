Air France-KLM -not involved in Virgin-Delta talks

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM said it is not involved in the negotiations between Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines about a transatlantic joint venture.

Delta and Virgin plan to set up a revenue-sharing deal on flights between Britain and the United States if the U.S. airline buys Singapore Airlines’s 49 percent stake in the UK carrier, a source close to Virgin said.

“Air France-KLM is not involved in current negotiations between Delta and Singapore,” a spokeswoman for Air France-KLM said on Monday.