June 10, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

Paris court rejects Virgin France takeover offers - union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - A Paris court on Monday rejected two takeover offers for books-to-music retailer Virgin Megastore France, which filed for insolvency in January after falling victim to a slump in sales of recorded music and movies, a union representative said.

The ruling against the takeover proposals by clothing group Vivarte, owned by private equity firm Charterhouse, and specialist retailer Cultura, takes Virgin France one step closer to a court-ordered liquidation.

“None of the offers were satisfactory from either a financial or employee point of view,” staff union representative Sylvain Alias said.

Virgin Megastore employs 960 people in France and is majority owned by private equity group Butler Capital. Media group Lagardere owns a 20 percent stake.

In French bankruptcy proceedings, a court-appointed administrator examines the company’s books over a period of time to determine whether it is a going concern. If the company is considered to be no longer financially viable, it can be sold as part of a court-approved takeover bid or otherwise liquidated. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

