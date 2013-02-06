FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty Global to buy Virgin Media for $15.75 billion
February 6, 2013 / 1:02 AM / in 5 years

Liberty Global to buy Virgin Media for $15.75 billion

Feb 5 (Reuters) - John Malone’s Liberty Global Inc struck a deal to buy British cable group Virgin Media for about $15.75 billion, a move that would put the U.S. billionaire up against old rival Rupert Murdoch.

Libert and Virgin said in a statement on Tuesday that under the terms of the deal, Virgin Media shareholders will receive $17.50 in cash, 0.2582 Liberty Global class A shares and 0.1928 Liberty Global class C shares for each Virgin Media share. Using Tuesday’s closing prices for those shares, that implies a value of $47.02 for each Virgin Media share.

Virgin Media is the second-biggest pay-TV provider in Britain behind Murdoch’s satellite group BSkyB.

