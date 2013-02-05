FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty Global prepares bid for UK's Virgin Media-FT
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Liberty Global prepares bid for UK's Virgin Media-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. billionaire John Malone’s cable group Liberty Global is preparing a bid for UK cable company Virgin Media Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Virgin Media -- the UK’s second-largest pay television operator according to the FT -- has a market capitalization of around $10.4 billion (6.6 billion pounds) as of Monday’s closing price.

A bid for could be announced in coming days, the FT said.

Liberty Global and Virgin Media could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.