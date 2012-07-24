FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadband and TiVo lift Virgin's results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 6:23 AM / 5 years ago

Broadband and TiVo lift Virgin's results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Virgin Media posted a 5 percent jump in second quarter operating cash flow on Tuesday, as the increased monthly payments from existing customers made up for the 14,700 who dropped the service in the second quarter.

Virgin, which provides broadband, TV and telephony services, has been bosted since the start of the financial year by the high-profile ad campaign fronted by Usain Bolt, the face of the London Olympics.

But overall customer numbers slipped in the seasonally-low three months to June, slightly worse than the expectations provided by the company for a loss of 13,000.

Demand for superfast broadband was strong in the quarter, while sales of the connected TV service TiVo also performed well in the period, with it expecting to reach 1 million customers this week.

The operational performance, with the average revenue per user up 3.1 percent to 48.82 pounds, helped lift the group’s sales and operational cash flow to 412 million pounds ($639.06 million) in the quarter.

Much likes its rival BSkyB, the cable operator has had to focus on selling more products to existing customers and attracting perhaps fewer but more valuable users than growing its base for the sake of it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.