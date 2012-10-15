FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin Mobile eyes $100 mln fund raising to spur expansion -FT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Virgin Mobile eyes $100 mln fund raising to spur expansion -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Mobile is raising up to $100 million from investors and private equity groups to roll out the Virgin Mobile brand to at least six new markets, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Virgin Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator that aims to reach $3 billion in worldwide revenues by 2020, is seeking to expand to Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Poland, South Africa and Oman. It currently has 18 million subscribers in nine countries.

Richard Branson, head of the London-based Virgin Group, was quoted by the FT as saying that he hoped to expand Virgin Mobile’s central and eastern European operation from Poland, which he will launch in 10 days, to Russia, and perhaps Turkey.

“We’re waiting for a licence in Russian for (Virgin Atlantic) flights to Moscow. If we’re successful in that, it will help us push into Russia proper” with Virgin Mobile, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.