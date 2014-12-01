FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
December 1, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Virgin Money buys $570 million credit card portfolio from MBNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British bank Virgin Money has purchased credit card balances worth 363 million pounds ($570 million) from Bank of America-owned MBNA, expanding its credit card business.

Virgin, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last month and is looking to challenge Britain’s biggest lenders, acquired a credit card portfolio worth 1 billion pounds from MBNA in January last year.

“Our credit card business complements our existing mortgages and savings business and represents another significant step in growing our bank,” said Chief Executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia. (1 US dollar = 0.6364 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

