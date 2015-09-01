FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin Money says Lee Rochford to step down as CFO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Virgin Money says Lee Rochford to step down as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - British lender Virgin Money Holdings Plc said Lee Rochford will step down as chief financial officer and executive director of the company with immediate effect.

Rochford joined the company in October 2013 to lead it through its initial public offering which was completed last November. He will be replaced by Strategy Director Dave Dryer on an interim basis, Virgin Money said.

Rochford will remain on contract and serve his notice period until the end of August next year, the company said.

The search for a permanent replacement for Rochford has started.

Virgin Money, which counts itself among the bigger challenger banks in Britain, reported a 37 percent jump in first-half profit.

Shares in the company were down 5 percent at 402.8 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.