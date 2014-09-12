FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin Money appoints Moreno chairman, gearing up for IPO
September 12, 2014

Virgin Money appoints Moreno chairman, gearing up for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Virgin Money, the British challenger bank partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, said Glen Moreno will become chairman next year and reported strong first-half profit growth, putting it in good shape for an impending stock market listing.

Moreno, who is chairman of publisher Pearson, will replace David Clementi as chairman in mid-2015, the bank said.

Virgin Money reported underlying pretax profit of 59.7 million pounds ($96.9 million), up from 13.1 million pounds the year before.

1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
