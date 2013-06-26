FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin Money back in profit after Northern Rock take over
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Virgin Money back in profit after Northern Rock take over

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Virgin Money, the British financial group backed by Richard Branson, said on Wednesday it had returned to profitability at the end of its fourth quarter and expected to deliver an annual profit in 2013.

Its strong profit growth stemmed from its take over of nationalised lender Northern Rock in January 2012, the group said in a trading update.

The number of customer accounts have risen by 1.7 million since the acquisition, while retail deposit balances and mortgage balances have seen growth of 14 percent and 19 percent respectively, it said.

It reported an underlying loss of 8.4 million pounds for 2012, compared to 59.1 million pounds a year earlier, but forecast an annual profit on an underlying basis for 2013.

The bank also said its core Tier One ratio stood at 18 percent, compared to the 7 percent ratio that regulators have demanded that British banks achieve by the end of the year.

“We are well positioned for continued strong growth and look forward with great optimism,” said Chief Executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia in a statement.

In January the group bought 1 billion pounds of assets from Bank of America’s MBNA unit and said it plans to launch its own credit card arm.

