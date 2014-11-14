FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin Money attracts top investors ahead of IPO -Sky News
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Virgin Money attracts top investors ahead of IPO -Sky News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Toscafund, an investment manager that has a large stake in rival bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L), is among a group of blue-chip backers that bought shares in Virgin Money ahead of its initial public offering in London on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Others include Fidelity Investments , Henderson, Kames Capital, M&G Investments and Standard Life Investments, Sky said, citing institutional shareholder sources. (bit.ly/1qGl7CE)

Virgin Money made a lukewarm stock market debut on Thursday with a sale that netted 140 million pounds ($221 million) for its billionaire backers, marking a muted end to a roller coaster year for European listings.

Virgin Money and Toscafund were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

New British bank Aldermore cancelled plans for a stock market listing last month, blaming sliding equity markets. (1 US dollar = 0.6376 British pound) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
