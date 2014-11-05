FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin Money sets public offering at 283-333 pence per share - sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Virgin Money sets public offering at 283-333 pence per share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - UK lender Virgin Money will open the book on its initial share sale at a price of between 283 pence and 333 pence a share, valuing the company at between 1.25 billion pounds and 1.45 billion pounds, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company, backed by billionaires Richard Branson and Wilbur Ross, is seeking to raise 150 million pounds ($239 million) from the initial public offering, which was originally expected to value the firm at 1.5 billion to 2 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6267 British pound) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Carmel Crimmins and Susan thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.