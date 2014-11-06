FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Books covered for Virgin Money stock market listing - sources
November 6, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Books covered for Virgin Money stock market listing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 1st par to covered within, not across, price range)

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Books for UK lender Virgin Money’s revived initial public offering (IPO) are covered within the price range including the greenshoe, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Sources previously told Reuters that the company, backed by billionaires Richard Branson and Wilbur Ross, had set a price range of between 283 pence and 333 pence a share, giving it a valuation of 1.25-1.45 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). ($1 = 0.6257 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

