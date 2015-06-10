MOVES-Virgin Money appoints independent non-executive director

June 10 (Reuters) - Financial services provider Virgin Money said it appointed Geeta Gopalan as an independent non-executive director to its board, effective June 25.

Gopalan will become a member of the audit, risk, balance sheet and remuneration committees.

Gopalan is an independent non-executive director with payment solutions provider Vocalink and its subsidiary.

Gopalan is also a non-executive member and vice chair of the England Committee of the Big Lottery Fund. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)