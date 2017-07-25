FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Virgin Money's H1 pretax profit up 26 pct
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 hours ago

Virgin Money's H1 pretax profit up 26 pct

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit, helped by growth in the bank's core mortgages, savings and credit card businesses.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 128.6 million pounds ($167.68 million) for the six months ended June compared with 101.8 million pounds a year earlier.

The lender said in a separate statement that its chairman Glen Moreno is to retire in 2018. ($1 = 0.7669 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.