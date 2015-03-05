FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin Money's profit more than doubles as mortgages rise
March 5, 2015 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

Virgin Money's profit more than doubles as mortgages rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - British lender Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc, which made its stock market debut in 2014, said full-year pretax profit more than doubled as it sold more mortgages.

The retail bank, part-owned by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson and U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, said it expected its share of the annual gross mortgage lending market to remain at more than 3 percent.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 121.2 million pounds ($184.6 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 53.4 million pounds a year earlier. Underlying net interest margin increased by 24 basis points to 1.50 percent. ($1 = 0.6567 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

