Virgin Money's mortgage lending jumps in first quarter
#Financials
May 1, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Virgin Money's mortgage lending jumps in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - New British bank Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc said gross mortgage lending jumped 34 percent in the first quarter, winning 3.6 percent share in the UK mortgage market.

The Newcastle-based lender said it had started the second quarter with a strong mortgage pipeline, and continued to expect to achieve a net interest margin of up to 160 basis points for 2015.

Gross mortgage lending rose to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.46 billion), while net mortgage lending increased 82 percent during January-March to 664 million pounds.

Virgin Money’s gross mortgage lending share is based on Bank of England data for January and February 2015 and the Council of Mortgage Lenders estimate for March 2015.

$1 = 0.6517 pounds Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
