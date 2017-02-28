BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issuance of securities
* Says to consider increase in authorized share capital of the company
Feb 28 Virgin Money Holdings Plc reported resilient demand following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, helping the bank to a 33 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 213.3 million pounds ($265.07 million) for the year ended Dec.31 from 160.7 million pounds.
Gross mortgage lending rose 12 percent to 8.4 billion pounds in the year, winning a 3.4 percent share of the UK mortgage market.
However, the lender's impairment charges rose to 37.6 million pounds from 30.3 million, with most of the rise coming in its credit card business.
The bank said that was a reflection of a sharp rise in its credit card lending, which rose 55 percent to 2.4 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.8047 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian federal prosecutors and members of the securities industry watchdog are investigating investment consulting firm Empiricus Research for failing to warn clients about the risk of certain strategies, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.
* Says sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent from March 7 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFajXi) Further company coverage: