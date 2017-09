LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British bank Virgin Money said it had sold small regional lender Church House Trust to Ocean Industries for 13 million pounds ($20.4 million), four years after buying the business.

Virgin Money bought Somerset-based bank Church House Trust in 2010 but said it no longer made sense to buy it after its purchase of Northern Rock in 2012 and its initial public offering last month. (1 US dollar = 0.6382 British pound) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Nishant Kumar)