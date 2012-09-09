UPDATE 1-UK's West Coast rail franchise to be nationalised-paper

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The British government is preparing to nationalise Virgin Trains’ West Coast railway train operating franchise following its attempts to delay a handover to rival operator First Group which won the franchise renewal bid, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

Virgin’s campaign for a judicial review of the government’s decision to award the franchise to First Group has delayed the signing of the new contract and could put back indefinitely the handover, which is due to take place on Dec. 9.

Ministers are now preparing to transfer the service to state-owned Directly Operated Railways, the paper said, quoting the Department for Transport as saying it was “looking at our responsibilities under section 30 of the Railways Act and it is only prudent to increase our focus on contingency planning”.

The Department for Transport declined to comment further.

“We don’t feel there’s any need for a costly handover to Directly Operated Railways,” said a spokesman for Virgin Trains, a joint venture of entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and trains and buses operator Stagecoach.

“Sir Richard has offered to do it (run the franchise) on a non-profit basis (while the dispute is resolved),” he added.